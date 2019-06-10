Corruption is a culture in Guyana

It good to have a sharp memory. It is a good quality of de brain. But de ability to forget de things you don’t want is a far better quality of de heart. Live in peace and not in pieces.

Dem boys start adopting those words by forgetting de unwanted things to prevent dem from getting a heart attack. Dem plan to forget all dem oil blocks that people tuck away so that dem and dem generations to come can live like kings and queens.

Dem sell out de oil blocks and pocket big money. De govt should be de one to negotiate sale fuh de oil blocks and collect money fuh de people of de country.

Instead, dem had dem friends negotiating on de side to sell de oil blocks and split de money wid dem. Things like that mek dem boys remember buff story. Dem remember one bout a family go to bed in de night and wake up rich next morning.

Some of dem still in Guyana and some of dem live in all part of de rich world.

Dem boys also want to forget wha happen in GuySuCo wid de kind of corruption that has taken place and continue to take place this day. De people dem put to run GuySuCo operate like if is dem own personal and private property. Dem sell sugar like a supermarket and pocket de money. In fact, dem put de money in dem family name.

Corruption run deep in de Guyana culture. Now it become a part of life. Long ago people had to learn right and wrong; dem had to learn to be corrupt.

Now-a-days a baby born corrupt. From de time he come into de world he start peep.

Look wha going on at de hospital in Berbice and nuff of dem councilors sit down quiet. Dem boys believe that somebody ain’t share properly and that is how de story come out. De Ministry of Housing had a Minister who husband use to get contract. Now Berbice got a REO who husband nephew does collect money fuh drugs from he aunty.

Dem boys certain if de Auditor General go deh heself gun be shocked. He might see how much money spending to fuh purchase condoms.

Talk half and watch how corruption tun a culture.