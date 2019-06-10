Latest update June 10th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breeders Cup fundraising event set for July 14th

Jun 10, 2019 Sports 0

Horse racing, Motocross and Car & Bike show slated

Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., chairman of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee (JJTRC), has indicated that he will be hosting a fundraising event titled the Breeders Cup on July 14th at the Bush Lot United Turf Club in West Coast Berbice.
The action packed day will feature three aspects, namely a horserace meet, Motocross competition and a car and bike show, with all the proceeds going towards works at the developing Bush Lot United Turf Club.
On the card for the horserace meet are seven races with some of the top jockeys and animals expected to make appearances. The Motocross competition will see some of the best daredevils in Guyana going head to head between intermissions for the horserace meet.
The day will conclude with the Car and Bike show that will see owners of the best machines being awarded with trophies and cash.
According to Mohamed, the added attractions have been included to attract persons who don’t usually come to horseracing to be part of the event.
All proceeds will go towards development works at the Bush Lot United Turf Club which includes the construction of a grand stand, stables for race days and fencing.
So far, the JJTRC has injected millions into the facility, with the filling of the track which was done recently, costing an estimated $1million.

More in this category

Sports

Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

Jun 10, 2019

Alfred rides away with Hero Honda MVP prize Fan favourites, Tiger Bay shot their way to a 4-3 win over Back Circle early yesterday morning at the National Gymnasium to win their first title in the...
Read More
GMRSC Drag Championship round 2…Miracle Optical confirms sponsorship

GMRSC Drag Championship round 2…Miracle...

Jun 10, 2019

Nadal racks up 12th French crown as Thiem runs out of steam at Roland Garros

Nadal racks up 12th French crown as Thiem runs...

Jun 10, 2019

Portugal beat Dutch to win inaugural Nations League title

Portugal beat Dutch to win inaugural Nations...

Jun 10, 2019

England clinch series with commanding win

England clinch series with commanding win

Jun 10, 2019

FIFA Referee & Sports Administrator Lawrence ‘Sparrow’ Griffith receives well deserved National Award

FIFA Referee & Sports Administrator Lawrence...

Jun 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019