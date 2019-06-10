Breeders Cup fundraising event set for July 14th

Latest update June 10th, 2019 12:58 AM
Horse racing, Motocross and Car & Bike show slated
Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., chairman of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee (JJTRC), has indicated that he will be hosting a fundraising event titled the Breeders Cup on July 14th at the Bush Lot United Turf Club in West Coast Berbice.
The action packed day will feature three aspects, namely a horserace meet, Motocross competition and a car and bike show, with all the proceeds going towards works at the developing Bush Lot United Turf Club.
On the card for the horserace meet are seven races with some of the top jockeys and animals expected to make appearances. The Motocross competition will see some of the best daredevils in Guyana going head to head between intermissions for the horserace meet.
The day will conclude with the Car and Bike show that will see owners of the best machines being awarded with trophies and cash.
According to Mohamed, the added attractions have been included to attract persons who don’t usually come to horseracing to be part of the event.
All proceeds will go towards development works at the Bush Lot United Turf Club which includes the construction of a grand stand, stables for race days and fencing.
So far, the JJTRC has injected millions into the facility, with the filling of the track which was done recently, costing an estimated $1million.
