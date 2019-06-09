WAKE UP GUYANESE BROTHERS & SISTERS

Latest update June 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Our Mom and Dad die in an accident and leave 10 children.
Donald, the eldest brother, is put in charge of all of our properties.
Suddenly, we hear that two of the most valuable properties were secretly transferred to Donald’s wife’s sister and brother.
As we dig deeper, we find out that the wife’s sister and brother sold PART of the properties for US$100M.
What did Donald do to his siblings?
Whose pocket is the US$100M going into?
Will it be found in the hands of the wife’s sister and brother?
Do you think Donald loves his wife’s sister and brother so much to let them have that US$100M?
Think about it!
That is exactly what has happened with Guyana oil blocks. They were transferred into the hands of ??
And some of them were sold for hundreds of US $$ millions.
What have they done to the Guyanese people?
Think about it.
