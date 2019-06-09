Latest update June 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teen caught in Berbice house remanded to jail

Jun 09, 2019 News 0

Joshua Butts, 18, who was caught and beaten by residents after he was found hiding in a house not far from where he had taken up residence a few weeks before, has been remanded to jail.

Butts, of Lot 45 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court on a charge of Burglary. The teen is well-known since he plays football, table tennis, athletics and other sports at a competitive level.
Butts is accused of, during the night of June 1, last, breaking into the house of Zenita Higgins at Lot 1 Edinburgh, East Bank Berbice.
The house is a two-storey building. The woman would usually lock the house and stay with her relatives in New Amsterdam, since her husband will be away for long periods. She rents the downstairs.
Reports are that the bandit entered the upper flat of the building through a window at the front of the house.
The tenant in the lower flat of the house reportedly heard movements in the upper flat and contacted the owner and her husband. The husband who is a taxi driver immediately came home and saw lights in the house, but the lights went out immediately.
Other residents were alerted. In the meanwhile, the owner arrived and opened the door. She and residents began to search the house and Butts was found hiding under a table.
The bandit was beaten and taken into custody. The house was ransacked.
Butts will have to return to court on June 26 at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

