STANDARDS IN FOCUS TODAY IS WORLD ACCREDITATION DAY

Today, June 9 marks World Accreditation Day as a global initiative, jointly established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as the National Accreditation Focal Point has over the years offered its services to support organisations and businesses to implement International Standards towards certification and accreditation.

This year’s theme focuses on how accreditation provides added value to supply chains. Supply chains provide a vital role in delivering products and services for consumers, business and the public sector in a timely, cost-efficient and quality manner.

According to IAF and ILAC, although businesses have been producing items with goods sourced from around the world for many years, supply chains are now significantly more complex in terms of the speed, scale, depth, and breadth of global interactions.

Further, the global nature of supply chains and retail markets means that businesses have to operate in multiple and often differing regulatory environments. Determining the quality, authenticity and traceability of raw materials or components requires credible and trustworthy information.

Accreditation and other quality infrastructure tools such as standards, metrology and conformity assessment, provide widely accepted tools that help deliver value to the supply chain.

These tools help with trust and assurance, enabling confidence in both final products and services and the manner in which they are placed on the market and used.

As in previous years, the day will be celebrated across the world with the hosting of major national events, seminars, and press and media coverage, to provide the opportunity to explore how accreditation can help deliver a safer world and to support businesses, government and regulators to find standards, conformity assessment and accreditation tools to support them in this goal.

Locally, business organisations are becoming accredited to international standards. The list includes the Guyana Rice Development Board Central Laboratory and the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department.

These are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard: General requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. In addition, medical institutions are also ensuring that they too are getting ahead of game and are today reaping the benefits of being accredited.

These institutions are the Eureka Medical Laboratory Inc. and the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. They are accredited to the ISO 15189 standard: Medical Laboratories — Requirements for quality and competence.

For further information on how standards and accreditation can help improve your business operations, contact the Business Support Services Department, Guyana National Bureau of Standards on telephone 592-219-0064-0066 or email [email protected] This department can work with any business desirous of becoming certified and accredited according to international standards.