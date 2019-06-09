Latest update June 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Region Three environmental health unit on board with going green drive

Jun 09, 2019

The Environmental Health Unit of Region Three is on board with the ‘going green’. On Friday, it displayed a model of a typical environmentally friendly home and a few up-cycled materials.
‘Up-cycling’ is basically reusing a discarded object or material to create something else that has a higher quality of value than it was before.
The booth attendant explained that in keeping with the ‘going green’ drive, the region is encouraging persons to practise up-cycling and also switch to renewable sources of energy.
The up-cycled items displayed included spray painted glass bottles that were reused as flower vases, glass bottles fully wrapped in the string from the brown rice bags reused as centrepieces and flowers made out of discarded materials.
The model of a typical ‘going green’ home on display was certainly a sight to see. It entailed a solar panel attached to the roof and depicted animals in the yard to which organic scraps would be given hence reducing solid waste.
Lush green lawn and trees were also a part of the litter-free yard. The unit is hoping that the citizens would follow this initiative to undertake a clean and green way of living hence reducing pollution. Burning fossil fuels and using plastics contribute to pollution.

 

