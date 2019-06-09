Police find missing Berbice woman with husband at Enmore

The woman who was reported missing after she was dragged by her husband from a friend’s home on Tuesday was found in the comp

any of the same man on Friday at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

They were found at the home of Anil Chapman of Lot 179 Enmore North, East Coast Demerara.

Dhanmattie Sumara, called “Jenny”, 29, of No. 19 Village, East Coast Berbice and Martin Baker, 50, have been together for the past two years. They have two children. She has three other children from a previous relationship.

The man was recently released from custody after he was arrested on a report of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

The two have been having domestic problems for some time so the woman decided to move out of the home, which she shared with him.The man reportedly assaulted the woman on Sunday and she sought refuge on Monday at the family friend’s home at the neighbouring village of Warren on Monday.

On Tuesday, Baker came to where Sumara was staying, forced his way into the house and reportedly dragged her out of the friend’s yard by her hair.

At the time, he was reportedly armed with a cutlass and was ‘broad-siding’ her, whilst threatening to kill her.

After he disappeared with the woman, family members became worried about her safety and reported to matter to the police. Checks were made at the couple’s home but there was no sign of the couple.

The police ventured to the backlands of Black Bush after reports were made that they were heading there.

On Friday, the cops in Berbice received words that they were spotted in Enmore and contact was made with their colleagues in ‘C’ Division who staked out the area and arrested the two.

They were brought back to Berbice and are being questioned as investigation continues.