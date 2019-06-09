Essequibo woman shot, family robbed of $3,000 in home invasion

Menawattie Fernandez is currently nursing a gunshot wound at the Suddie Public Hospital, after her family was robbed and held at gunpoint on last Friday night; all for $3,000.

Based on reports, Fernandez and her family were ambushed outside their Onderneeming home, sometime around 17:30 hrs.

Kaieteur News understands that the 34-year-old woman lives with her three children and husband. It is believed that the family had just returned from church, when two men pounced on them from a nearby yard.

The woman’s husband, Arthur Fernandez, told Kaieteur News yesterday, “When we going in the back door, we get stick up. I see one man armed with a gun. He stick me up and say bring the million dollar. I say I ain’t got no money.

“By then, he take we in the house and he call around the other bandit by the gate. I keep saying I ain’t got no money, that I ain’t working. So they tell me wife, I gon shoot this man. And then the bandit shoot up in the air.”

Fernandez said after shooting up in the air, his wife charged towards the gunman. The 54-year-old man said that he seized this opportunity to escape, and fled through an open window.

He said that when he ran to alert the neighbours, he heard three other shots fired. Arthur said that when he returned home, the men had already fled, and his wife was shot to the foot.

One neighbour told this publication, “We hear the gun fire about four times then we heard screaming. The lady come out bleeding and crying. When we go to the house, the house ransack and it had plenty blood where she got shot. The police take about 90 minutes to reach the scene.”

The 34-year-old woman was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where the bullet was eventually removed. Reports indicate that three .9mm spent shells were later recovered at the scene.

The woman remains at the Suddie Public Hospital, where her condition is regarded as stable. The home was ransacked and $3,000 has since been reported missing.

Kaieteur News understands that the man’s neighbour had returned home from the interior on the said day of the robbery, and may have been the intended victim.