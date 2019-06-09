Men get three months jail for abusing woman.

Eon Johnson who was brought before the court and made to answer three charges was yesterday sentenced to prison and instructed to pay a fine after he appeared before a city magistrate and pleaded guilty to all.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

On May 6, last, at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Johnson threatened and maliciously wounded Leonie Torrington.

Senior Magistrate Daly after reading the charges then sentenced the defendant to three months’ imprisonment for the wounding matter and a fine of $20,000 in total for the other two charges.