Man chopped to death in front of son, 7

Shockwaves swept through the village of Farm, West Demerara late yesterday when Andrew Eldon Drakes, was attacked and butchered by his neighbour.

Kaieteur News understands that the 43-year-old Drakes was at home at the time of his death.

Reports have surfaced that the attacker, who has not yet been identified, attacked and chopped Drakes to the head and about the body around 18:00 hours yesterday. The murder was witnessed by Drake’s seven-year-old son.

The body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where Drakes was pronounced dead. A post mortem examination is said to be conducted shortly. Police are continuing investigations.

Meanwhile the body is at Ezekiel’s Funeral Home.