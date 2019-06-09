GRA sets up hotline to fight corruption from within

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has indicated to the public by means of an advertisement in the daily newspapers, that it has launched a hotline service for their Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in an effort to combat corruption from within the entity.

The ad stated, “In an effort to promote integrity from its internal and external stakeholder, the Guyana Revenue Authority has launched a hotline service to deal specifically with reports of staff involved in activities affecting the integrity of all its stakeholders, including that of the Revenue Agency.”

In an interview with this publication earlier this year, GRA’s Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia stated that the SIU is part of the entity’s plan to fight internal acts of corruption or collusion that may lead to billions of dollars in revenue leakages.

The Commissioner General asserted that among the duties of the Unit will be the vetting of short-listed applicants prior to their employment with the revenue authority.

He said that this will not only bring about accountability and transparency but it will also be seeking to catch those taxpayers trying to cheat the system as well as the officials within GRA who may be working along with them.

In a prior advertisement, GRA had pointed out that in accordance with Sections 221/222 of the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, the Guyana Revenue Authority will institute legal proceedings against all parties and will seek the maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment for person(s) involved in bribery or corruption.

The GRA encouraged persons to join them in their fight in stomping out irregularities. By securing public confidence in the integrity of its staff, GRA advised individuals to make contact with SIU via telephone number 225-5051 as the hotline number.