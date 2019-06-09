Extra evil gon follow dem politicians and dem pickney

Old people got a saying how rain don’t fall at one man door. Dat mean dat bad things don’t happen to one man alone. Dem same old people does talk bout retribution. Dem does quick to tell dem own-way pickney dat wha dem sow dem gon reap.

Old people know wha dem saying because dem been around lang lang lang and dem see nuff things. Some people does start to suffer and dem does ask, ‘Why me?’ Dat is because of de evil dem do. De evil dat men do live wid dem but dem boys believe de extra evil men do does live after dem, dem wife and dem pickney.

Dat is wha gon happen to some of de politicians who do extra evil wid de oil blocks dat belong to de people of Guyana. Dis is one example of de extra evil dem politicians do to de Guyanese people.

Mom and Dad die in an accident and leave 10 children. De biggest brother left to tek over; he get put in charge of all of de properties wha dem old people dead and lef.

Suddenly de younger brothers and sisters hear how dem big brother secretly transfer two of de most valuable properties into de names of de big brother wife’s sister and brother. These two didn’t have two cent to feed demself and dem pickney.

Dat is when de odda children realise dat two hand-to-mouth people gone wid dem wealth. When dem check li’l more, dem realize dat dem big brother wife sister and brother sell a part of de properties fuh a bright small piece in Uncle Sam dollars.

Dem boys asking wha you think de big brother do to he siblings?

And dem wouldn’t even ask in who pocket de money from de sale gone. Dem boys seh if you think de big brother love he wife sissy and buddy so much, you better think again. He collecting de lion’s share of de money dem collect.

Dem boys seh dat is exactly wha happened with Guyana oil blocks. Is who get de Canje and de Kaieteur oil blocks?

De people didn’t got a cent, just like dem odda people who get de property. And already de people who get dem two blocks already sell out piece fuh at least US$100M. These people got nothing else but dem blocks as assets; nutten more – dem nah got house, car, piece a land – not even a beer money.

Talk half and watch what will happen to dem who give away dem oil blocks and dem family.