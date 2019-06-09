Latest update June 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Battered Corentyne pensioner dies one month after robbery attack

The Alness Village pensioner who was beaten and robbed in his home a month ago by armed men, has succumbed to his injuries he sustained during the invasion.

Died: Gilford Goodchild

Dead is Gilford Goodchild, 76, of Lot 53 Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Relatives confirmed that Goodchild died just after midnight on Friday at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he has been admitted since the attack.
He was hospitalised with internal bleeding and other injuries.
Armed men invaded Goodchild’s home on May 8, last. He, his wife and grandson were at home when Goodchild was beaten. The men after carrying out the attack, robbed them of $5000 and a cellphone.
Goodchild was admitted the same day after the men escaped. His wife, Keyneh Goodchild, was gun-butted to the head but was treated and sent home while he remained hospitalised.
Police never made an arrest in that robbery but just recently shot and killed three bandits (Kelvin Seegobin, Ramnarine Jagmohan and Sewchand Seelall) who were reportedly fingered in that robbery along with several others committed in Berbice.

 

