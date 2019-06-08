‘Undetermined’ cause of death for man fished out of Pomeroon.

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Last Wednesday a postmortem examination was carried out by Doctor Nehaul Singh, on the body of Malandru, called ‘Warrau,’ at the Suddie Public Hospital mortuary. The pathologist said that the cause of death was “undetermined.”
Based on reports, the dead man’s body was seen floating in the Pomeroon River early Saturday morning, by a housewife. The body was subsequently brought to Charity, Essequibo Coast, and then taken to Charity Morgue.
Further investigations indicate that Malandru was apparently homeless, since he will spend his nights on vending stands within the Charity market.
Kaieteur News understands that the man went missing shortly after boarding a fishing vessel at Charity, bound for sea.
Following the discovery of the man’s body, no relative has come forth to claim the body. The postmortem examination on Wednesday was witnessed by a rank of the Guyana Police Force. The body remains at the mortuary awaiting burial.
Jun 08, 2019By Sean Devers The tenth annual ‘GBTI Open Tennis tournament began with the opening ceremony yesterday at Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air Georgetown and runs from...
Jun 08, 2019
Jun 08, 2019
Jun 08, 2019
Jun 08, 2019
Jun 08, 2019
Freddie Kissoon If I don’t write a book, maybe my daughter or someone else will put out a compilation of the literally... more
The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Edward Seaga was a great Jamaican patriot, well-deserving of the many tributes that have been paid... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]