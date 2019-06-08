Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

‘Undetermined’ cause of death for man fished out of Pomeroon.

Jun 08, 2019

Last Wednesday a postmortem examination was carried out by Doctor Nehaul Singh, on the body of Malandru, called ‘Warrau,’ at the Suddie Public Hospital mortuary. The pathologist said that the cause of death was “undetermined.”
Based on reports, the dead man’s body was seen floating in the Pomeroon River early Saturday morning, by a housewife. The body was subsequently brought to Charity, Essequibo Coast, and then taken to Charity Morgue.
Further investigations indicate that Malandru was apparently homeless, since he will spend his nights on vending stands within the Charity market.
Kaieteur News understands that the man went missing shortly after boarding a fishing vessel at Charity, bound for sea.
Following the discovery of the man’s body, no relative has come forth to claim the body. The postmortem examination on Wednesday was witnessed by a rank of the Guyana Police Force. The body remains at the mortuary awaiting burial.

New 2019