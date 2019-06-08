Two cops promoted for bravery

Two courageous policemen who were injured during the course of their duties on Monday, February 18, and on Thursday, May 30, 2019,

respectively, and whose heroic acts have been widely publicized, were on Thursday promoted by Police Commissioner, Leslie James.

Corporal Clive Clarke who has over ten years of service, and is stationed at Brickdam Police Station, was elevated to the rank of Sergeant.

He said that with being promoted, his performance would only become even greater.

He was shot during a recent confrontation in Lodge with three bandits who were killed.

Constable Mark Grimmond, who is stationed at Eteringbang and was escorting the body of a United States Missionary when the single-engine aircraft crash landed aback of Canal Number Two, W.B.D, was promoted to Corporal.

An emotional Grimmond said that he was very much elated for his first promotion, having so far served the force for eight years.

Both ranks have been discharged from hospital and are recuperating.

The occasion was held in the Commissioner’s Conference Room in the presence of officers of the Force’s Performance Group who were meeting at the time and who have all congratulated the ranks and wished them a speedy recovery.

Commissioner James who also extended best wishes to the ranks’ families, said that outstanding performances by ranks would always be rewarded by the Force.