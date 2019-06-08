Toddler begs for food, mom allegedly brands her with hot spoon

A mother was yesterday remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she denied a charge of allegedly burning hertwo-year-old daughter on the buttocks with a hot pot spoon.

The 21-year-old mother, Kelly Chester, who hails from Lot 56 James Street Albouystown, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to her.

It was alleged that on May 27, 2019 at Lot 56 James Street Albouystown, Georgetown, Chester while being the guardian of her daughter willfully ill-treated her in a manner dangerous to her health.

Police prosecutor, Christopher Morris, objected to bail based on the fact that the defendant poses a flight risk and because of the seriousness of the matter.

He said that the child received burns to her buttocks and bruises to her face from the incident on the day in question.

According to information, on the day in question, Chester was at home on her phone while preparing a meal when her daughter began to pull at her clothing and requested something to eat. As a result of the child’s actions the defendant allegedly dropped her phone.

Chester then reportedly became annoyed when her phone did not power back on after being dropped. The defendant then allegedly spanked the child with the spoon with which she was cooking.

In court the defendant told the magistrate that she did not intentionally burn her child. However her plea went unheard as the magistrate remanded her to prison and adjourned the matter until June 21, next.