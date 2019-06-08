Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toddler begs for food, mom allegedly brands her with hot spoon

Jun 08, 2019 News 0

A mother was yesterday remanded to prison by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after she denied a charge of allegedly burning hertwo-year-old daughter on the buttocks with a hot pot spoon.

Kelly Chester

The 21-year-old mother, Kelly Chester, who hails from Lot 56 James Street Albouystown, Georgetown, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to her.
It was alleged that on May 27, 2019 at Lot 56 James Street Albouystown, Georgetown, Chester while being the guardian of her daughter willfully ill-treated her in a manner dangerous to her health.
Police prosecutor, Christopher Morris, objected to bail based on the fact that the defendant poses a flight risk and because of the seriousness of the matter.
He said that the child received burns to her buttocks and bruises to her face from the incident on the day in question.
According to information, on the day in question, Chester was at home on her phone while preparing a meal when her daughter began to pull at her clothing and requested something to eat. As a result of the child’s actions the defendant allegedly dropped her phone.
Chester then reportedly became annoyed when her phone did not power back on after being dropped. The defendant then allegedly spanked the child with the spoon with which she was cooking.
In court the defendant told the magistrate that she did not intentionally burn her child. However her plea went unheard as the magistrate remanded her to prison and adjourned the matter until June 21, next.

More in this category

Sports

GBTI Open servers off at their Court Tournament to run from June 7 – 23

GBTI Open servers off at their Court Tournament to run from June 7...

Jun 08, 2019

By Sean Devers The tenth annual ‘GBTI Open Tennis tournament began with the opening ceremony yesterday at Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air Georgetown and runs from...
Read More
Objective achieved even as Guyana go down to Bermuda 1-0

Objective achieved even as Guyana go down to...

Jun 08, 2019

Sinclair strikes second consecutive ton

Sinclair strikes second consecutive ton

Jun 08, 2019

Sheltez Tennis Club hosts fourth Annual Junior Independence Tournament

Sheltez Tennis Club hosts fourth Annual Junior...

Jun 08, 2019

The GSSF’s El Dorado Trading Steel Challenge Cup Latchana and Phang create Match upsets

The GSSF’s El Dorado Trading Steel Challenge...

Jun 08, 2019

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for tomorrow at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for tomorrow at...

Jun 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019