Sinclair strikes second consecutive ton

Kevin Sinclair struck his second consecutive century when the West Berbice Cricket Association, Anil Lalsa Construction Company two-day tournament continued recently.
Batting first at Bush Lot, Bath were bowled out for 90 in 33.2 overs against Achievers. Masiah Persaud and Kapil Armogun scored 18 and 15 respectively. Bowling for Achievers, Kevin Sinclair continued his outstanding performance with the ball taking six for 30 from 13.2 overs, while Andrew Dutchin had three for 28 from his 14 overs.
In reply, Achievers posted 250 for four declared. Sinclair struck his second consecutive century-103 which contained nine fours and fours sixes and added 95 for the opening stand with Collis Noble who made 21. Andrew Dutchin continued his fine form scoring his second half century in as many innings with an unbeaten 51, while Odel Miller made 29 not out and Shamal Angel 23.
Bowling for Bath, Kapil Armogun, D. Seecharan and C. Anandiram had one wicket each.
Bath, batting a second time, were in more trouble at the end of the first day’s play as they finished on 74 for seven, trailing by 86. Sinclair has so far taken four for 15, Christopher Bissoon two for 22 from six overs and Andrew Dutchin one for eight from four overs. The match continues today.
