Siblings conflict Lands brother in Court – gets four charges

Two siblings yesterday appeared before a city magistrate after a three-month dispute concluded with the brother being slapped with four charges.

Daniel Boutrin, 19, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to four charges and he pleaded not guilty to all.

The first charge alleged that on January 30, 2019, at 4 D Tucville Georgetown, Boutrin used threatening language towards Randy Greene.

It was alleged that on February 17, 2019, at Lodge Housing Scheme Georgetown the defendant used threatening language towards Lancelot Boutrin. Also on that same day at Lot 124 Silver Alley Street, Georgetown he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Travanie Boutrin, his sister.

The final charge alleged that on March 17, 2019, at East La Penitence Police Station, the defendant while being in lawful custody of the police for threatening language, escaped.

Police prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds that the defendant was recently released from prison for unlawful wounding.

Travanie Boutrin told the court that the defendant is her brother and he abused and stabbed her before to her right arm. She also stated that Boutrin is a threat to her and her children.

The victim further stated that her brother was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment but within two months he came out and stayed by her. She said that he would have made threats that he is not afraid of the law.

Acting Chief Magistrate Daly after listening to the facts of the charge and what the victim had to say remanded the defendant to prison until June 21, 2019 when he is expected to make his next court appearance.