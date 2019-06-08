Sheltez Tennis Club hosts fourth Annual Junior Independence Tournament

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
National Coach Shelly Daly and the Sheltez Tennis Club hosted the fourth edition of the Junior Independence Tournament. The tournament ran from May 3rd, to June 2nd.
The tournament featured four categories U10, U12, U14 and U18. The U10 category was included in the categories after a two year break and the U14 category was for the first time played at the international level.
There were a total of 45 entrants from Guyana and Suriname. The U10 and U18 categories were played from May 4th – 11th at the National Racquet Center and the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club. While the U12 and U14 categories were played at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club and the GBTI Tennis Courts.
The tournament was played on a round Robin and knock out format. A feed – in consolation was done for the U12 and U14 which allowed players to play all three days and allowed for more matches also.
In conclusion, the closing ceremony was done followed by the presentation of trophies and prizes.
The Sheltez Tennis Club and GLTA would like to extend sincere gratitude to the GBTI for the provision of their facilities, Blue Life Water for provision of water throughout the tournament, Homesafe Security, B.K & Sons Poultry Farm, and Parents.
Results:
Category Winner Runner up
U10-Boys Nathan DeNobrega Atlav Ahamad
U10-Girls Kayesha Harding Nakisha Williams
U12-Boys Iyaaz Posse Jair Akaamba
U12-Girls Paula Kalekyezi Menikshi Jaikisson
U14-Boys Vadeanand Resaul Jeremiah Kalekyezi
U18-Boys Viraj Sharma Joshua Kalekyezi
U18-Girls Afruica Gentle Kalyca Fraser
Consolation:
Category Winner Runner up
U12-Boys Bruce Chan Aarush Moorjani
U14-Boys Vincent Akaamba Anish Sharma
