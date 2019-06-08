Prosecution closes case into Dutty” and “Guitar murder trial

The prosecution has closed its case after calling its last four witnesses in the murder trial of the two men who are accused of the 2016 killing of Caitanya Kishundyal, called “Haribol”, of Lot 28 First Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Berbice.

The men on trial are Sadif Persaud, called “Guitar”, 21, of Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, and Daniel Mc Clennon, called “Dutty”, 22, of 163 Second Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice. They are on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court.

The Prosecution’s case is being presented by attorney at law, Mandel Moore. The two men are being represented by Attorney at Law, Sasha Roberts, of the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic.

Kishundyal was shot and wounded around 22:00 hrs on February 3, 2016, by armed intruders as he was about to enter his home. He succumbed on February 5, 2016 at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he was receiving emergency treatment.

After he was shot he was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital, before being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and then the GPHC where he succumbed.

The final prosecution witnesses Sergeant Philbert Wilburg , Detective Corporal Emanuel Davidson and Constable Chetram testified to receiving certain information concerning the crime.

They spoke of their continued investigation and arrest. Davidson testified to being present when Persaud gave a statement which was taken by Detective Sergeant Lawrence Thomas.

He said the man stated that he was with Mc Clennon, Oracle, Ringo and two others when Kishundyal was shot by Mc Clennon. He acted as the lookout, he said.

The men were grilled during cross examination by Defence Council Sasha Roberts. During her examination there were a number of discrepancies which she brought to the court’s attention.

Ms. Roberts also pointed out that no weapon was found, No pellets were presented although the doctor said six were removed from the body. No crime scene photographs were presented and no confrontation was held between the two accused although they were both in custody.

Attorney Roberts also tried to discredit the prosecution evidence that Persaud signed the statement.

Earlier the Prosecution called Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh to the Witness Stand. He gave the cause of death as shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injury. He said that six pellets were removed from the dead man’s body.

When the defence opened their case Persaud told the court that he “doesn’t know about the story”. Mc Clennon gave evidence from the witness stand and denied knowing anything about the matter.

He maintained that at the alleged time of the shooting he was at home with his brother.

The defence also called Prison Officer Virgin Richmond to support its case about the signature of Persaud.

The matter is continuing.