Homeless man pickets labour department for pay allegedly owed.

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
This man, Randolph McAdams, has resorted to picketing the Department of Labour, pleading for help to claim funds he said are owed to him.
Adams told Kaieteur News that, from August 2016 to February 2017, he worked at Waini Back Dam in the Cuyuni River for a gold miner named Ken Jerrick. He said that he is yet to be compensated.
Adams said that he went into the business years ago to improve his livelihood because he has been homeless for several years.
He claims that the work he did during that period included cooking, baking and washing dishes for over 30 men, as well as cleaning, and chopping firewood.
Adams said that Jerrick’s “pay man” underreported the work Adams did for him to the Ministry of Labour.
Though Adams claims he provided proof of Jerrick’s dishonesty to a lawyer, he told Kaieteur News that the lawyer said he came too late for his problem to be rectified. Adams claims that Jerrick paid him only a small fraction of the $2.8M he is owed, and that he is owed about $2.46M more.
