Half naked man found floating in trench aback of Providence

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
Shocks waves rippled through Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) when a partially decomposed body of a man was found arou
nd noon yesterday in a trench that runs through the village.
Students occupying the dormitory of the Lincoln American University School of Medicine in the community found the body floating downwards by students, and police officers were immediately contacted. Residents were clueless as to who the individual was.
The man appeared to be of a mixed ethnicity, bald, and only wearing a pair of striped trousers. The body was removed from the trench after police officers and undertakers from the Lyken Funeral Home arrived on the scene.
On inspecting the body it was discovered that there were multiple abrasions. The body was escorted
to the Lyken Funeral Home to await identification and a postmortem examination.
