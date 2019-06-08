GRA unearths skulduggery in ‘G series’ vehicles; closes loopholes

Years of abuse into the importation and use of certain categories of vehicles has been arrested by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

As of July 1, 2019, the authority says, it will not be registering the Noahs, Voxy, Liteace, Alphard and Regius, all models of Toyota, in the “G” or Goods Vehicles series.

For years now, persons have been importing the minivans and declaring them as goods vehicles.

In so doing, they were granted tax exemptions.

However, instead of using the vehicles in the delivery or other goods related business, the vehicles have been used on occasions for families.

According to the GRA, this has been a loophole used by hundreds of persons to evade millions of dollars in taxes.

The authority in recent notices in Kaieteur News, announced that the granting of tax exemptions for several of the minivans in Toyota and Nissan models will be discontinued come July 1.

The models include the Toyota Noah, Voxy, Liteace, Grand Hiace, Alphard and Regius.

The Nissan Serena will also not be approved.

“Previously persons were allowed to modify and register these vehicles in “G” for goods transportation purposes. In doing so they were able to quality for tax exemptions under the Excise Tax Act.

Enforcement checks have, however, revealed that these vehicles are not being used for the purposes intended,” the GRA notice explained.

The authority said that from July 1, 2019, application for the Tax Exemptions Processing and Verification Unit for vehicles registered in “G” will be denied.

“Applications already submitted for processing within the division will be processed but must be fully completed prior to July 1, 2019. Thereafter, those vehicles still being in transit, processed or not having fully completed their release or registration must be retrieved and reprocessed thereby paying the requisite Customs Duties and Taxes.

The GRA has also been tightening up with its remigrant duty free concession after it became known that persons living overseas were being paid to import vehicles under the guise of coming back to live in Guyana.

After receiving a kickback, the importer who would be approved as a remigrant, thus not paying the relevant taxes, would return to his or her overseas home.

GRA has been demanding that remigrants check often with its offices to ensure that they are still in Guyana.