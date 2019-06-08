GPL got blackout, can’t collect light bill money

Every now and then de people who running de electricity company does announce that blackout done. Dem does use nice words—‘Blackouts are a thing of de past.’ West Demerara was always in darkness. Jagdeo rent two caterpillar generators but dem wasn’t enough. Then dem put up a big power station at Vreed-en-Hoop and Donald announce that blackout done fuh good.

Two weeks barely pass and was blackout again. De excuse was that somebody put bad oil in dem engines.

When dem open de new factory in Kingston, Sam was de man in de van. He was responsible fuh electricity. When dem open de Kingston station Sam seh blackout done.

Things suh bad that GPL can’t even collect light bill money. Whole week people going to de office to pay dem light bill. When dem go de cashier tell dem how all de computers down because de office got blackout.

If GPL getting blackout imagine wha it giving de people. De hospital wheh dem always cutting people fuh one reason or de odda getting blackout.

Dem boys was in de hospital when dem prepare a man fur surgery. De man wife kiss him before dem porter wheel him into de operating theatre. She sit down to wait and while she waiting up comes de blackout.

She hear a nurse running out de room and she start bawling. Was more confusion in de Maternity Ward. A lady was getting baby. It was a big fight wid de nurses and de baby. De nurses trying to tek out de baby and de baby refusing to come out in de darkness.

Imagine dem boys was home trying to look at cricket. De match start and just as de man go to bowl GPL tek back de light. Is that same attitude cause Banks to refuse to have anything to do wid GPL. When Banks use to rely on GPL dem use to beg fuh a lower rate. GPL use to tell dem if dem don’t want de electricity dem can lef it.

Banks put in dem own electricity. Now GPL asking Banks fuh power. You don’t have to guess de answer.

Talk half and don’t wait fuh electricity this weekend.