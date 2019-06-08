GBTI Open servers off at their Court Tournament to run from June 7 – 23

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Sean Devers
The tenth annual ‘GBTI Open Tennis tournament began with the opening ceremony yesterday at Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air Georgetown and runs from June 7 – 23.
Participants will engage in seven categories and matches will be played from 4:00 – 10:00PM on week days and from 9:00AM to 10:00PM on the weekends.
Players will battle for supremacy in the Men’s and Ladies Singles, Men’s and Ladies’ doubles, Mixed Doubles, Over-35 and O-45 Singles, Novices Medley and Boys and Girls Singles.
Addressing the small gathering under an overcast sky, GBTI’s Executive Director Trinidadian Richard Isava said GBTI was pleased to be associated the GTA, noting that the Bank supports Sports development in Guyana.
“The Bank sees the importance of youths and is happy to provide an avenue for them to express their talent.” Isava noted.
GTA’s Vice-President Cristy Campbell, who is also the number one ranked player, exten
ded gratitude to the GBTI for continued partnership on behalf of the tennis fraternity.
“This year is extra special, as it marks the 10 consecutive year of our premier tournament. GBTI has been our friend beyond this tournament, offering use of their facilities at Bel air and Diamond for practice and other tournaments. I’d like to wish all the other players an injury free tournament and I hope camaraderie is reciprocated throughout the tournament,” Campbell said.
Campbell thanked the parents and the Media for their continued support.
GBTI’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Pamela Binda said GBTI is delighted to be a part of this premier Tennis tournament for the 10th consecutive year.
“We will continue to partner with the GTA and ensure that the Sponsorship is very fruitful and expands as we reaffirm our commitment to this tournament,” Binda added.
Also saying a few words was GTA President Samuel Barakat before Dominic Fraser faced off with Adesh Khayyam in the opening game of the Men’s Singles.
Tournament action continues today at 9:00AM to 2:00PM with matches among the juniors, while from 2:00 – 4:00PM the Novices battle each other before seniors take to the Court from 4:00 – 10:00PM.
