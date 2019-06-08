Drug dealers nabbed, one pleads guilty, jailed for three years

A woman, her son, daughter, her son in law and a family friend were on Wednesday nabbed by police with a quantity of narcotics at their home.

The house which is a known drug block was placed under surveillance by cops who received certain information.

Around 22:20 hrs on Wednesday the police moved in and arrested the five persons who were found on the premises at the time. At home were Bebi Yasim, 46, a vendor of Lot 17 Ferry Street New Amsterdam, Berbice, Godfrey Daniels 18; Ashley Rogers, 21, Gatesha Daniels, 20, and Andrew Adams, 39, all of the said address.

A search was conducted and the police found a bucket in a bedroom on the second flat of the two-storey wooden house. The bucket was opened and the cops found a quantity of compact leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspects were told of the offence, arrested, and taken into custody at the Central Police Station where the seized material was tested and weighed and found to be 1.5 kilograms of cannabis.

The suspects were subsequently charged when they appeared on Thursday before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate’s Court on the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Andrew Adams pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to three years in jail.

The others Yassim, Daniels, Rogers and Daniels pleaded not guilty and were placed on $25,000 bail each.

The matter has been postponed to June 27 and the case transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.