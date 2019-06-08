Accused serial bandit freed of robbery charge

Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
An accused serial bandit yesterday walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts smiling after he was freed by the Acting Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a robbery charge.
Mark Blackman was on trial before the magistrate for allegedly robbing Vesta Puran of cash and other valuables while he was armed with a gun. The incident allegedly occurred on February 3, 2018.
Yesterday Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against Blackman for a conviction therefore, she found him not guilty of the charge.
She stated that the victim in her testimony to the court provided a poor description of the person who robbed her. She added that the police claimed to have surveillance footage of the incident. However; it was not presented to the court.
According to a police report, the accused while out on bail for a robbery matter, robbed the victim. It was said that Puran was trailed from a commercial bank to her business place. When she left her business place she headed to a shop where she was reportedly confronted by the accused.
As she was approaching the cashier the accused allegedly came from behind brandishing a handgun and relieved her of $50,000 in cash, a Samsung cell phone and important documents before making good his escape.
Blackman has been accused of multiple armed robberies and of being in possession of firearm and ammunition.
