Accused serial bandit freed of robbery charge

An accused serial bandit yesterday walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts smiling after he was freed by the Acting Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a robbery charge.

Mark Blackman was on trial before the magistrate for allegedly robbing Vesta Puran of cash and other valuables while he was armed with a gun. The incident allegedly occurred on February 3, 2018.

Yesterday Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against Blackman for a conviction therefore, she found him not guilty of the charge.

She stated that the victim in her testimony to the court provided a poor description of the person who robbed her. She added that the police claimed to have surveillance footage of the incident. However; it was not presented to the court.

According to a police report, the accused while out on bail for a robbery matter, robbed the victim. It was said that Puran was trailed from a commercial bank to her business place. When she left her business place she headed to a shop where she was reportedly confronted by the accused.

As she was approaching the cashier the accused allegedly came from behind brandishing a handgun and relieved her of $50,000 in cash, a Samsung cell phone and important documents before making good his escape.

Blackman has been accused of multiple armed robberies and of being in possession of firearm and ammunition.