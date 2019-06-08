Latest update June 8th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Accused serial bandit freed of robbery charge

Jun 08, 2019 News 0

An accused serial bandit yesterday walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts smiling after he was freed by the Acting Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a robbery charge.
Mark Blackman was on trial before the magistrate for allegedly robbing Vesta Puran of cash and other valuables while he was armed with a gun. The incident allegedly occurred on February 3, 2018.
Yesterday Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus ruled that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against Blackman for a conviction therefore, she found him not guilty of the charge.
She stated that the victim in her testimony to the court provided a poor description of the person who robbed her. She added that the police claimed to have surveillance footage of the incident. However; it was not presented to the court.
According to a police report, the accused while out on bail for a robbery matter, robbed the victim. It was said that Puran was trailed from a commercial bank to her business place. When she left her business place she headed to a shop where she was reportedly confronted by the accused.
As she was approaching the cashier the accused allegedly came from behind brandishing a handgun and relieved her of $50,000 in cash, a Samsung cell phone and important documents before making good his escape.
Blackman has been accused of multiple armed robberies and of being in possession of firearm and ammunition.

More in this category

Sports

GBTI Open servers off at their Court Tournament to run from June 7 – 23

GBTI Open servers off at their Court Tournament to run from June 7...

Jun 08, 2019

By Sean Devers The tenth annual ‘GBTI Open Tennis tournament began with the opening ceremony yesterday at Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Lawn Tennis Court in Bel Air Georgetown and runs from...
Read More
Objective achieved even as Guyana go down to Bermuda 1-0

Objective achieved even as Guyana go down to...

Jun 08, 2019

Sinclair strikes second consecutive ton

Sinclair strikes second consecutive ton

Jun 08, 2019

Sheltez Tennis Club hosts fourth Annual Junior Independence Tournament

Sheltez Tennis Club hosts fourth Annual Junior...

Jun 08, 2019

The GSSF’s El Dorado Trading Steel Challenge Cup Latchana and Phang create Match upsets

The GSSF’s El Dorado Trading Steel Challenge...

Jun 08, 2019

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for tomorrow at Everest

GSCL Inc Independence Cup set for tomorrow at...

Jun 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019