YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden

Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this afternoon at the Mackenzie High School hard court in Retrieve Linden.

The championship, which has attracted some six schools across Linden, will see Mackenzie high and Linden Foundation Secondary square off in game one from 14.00hrs and the other pits Linden Technical Institute against Wisburg Secondary from 16.00hrs.

Director of Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Chris Bowman, which will be having the National Basketball Festival at month end comprising teams from across Guyana, made the donation of the cheque and trophy to Secretary of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association Joseph Chapman on Wednesday in Georgetown.

Bowman in handing over the money to assist in the running of the tournament said, “Looking back at the partnership between YBG and LABA we are happy once again to have this arrangement with LABA. Ideally that should be the arrangement and should be for all the associations.”

He pointed out that, “In Berbice they have Regional Coordinators, but ideally we should have this arrangement with the elected officers in the sub associations throughout these processes. I think this is the model for the way forward and how we qualify teams for the national championships.”

The tournament continues tomorrow with three more matches at the same venue. In the first game from 13.00hrs Mackenzie high will be in action again against Wisburg Secondary, at 14.30hrs New Silvercity Secondary face Linden Technical Institute and from 16.00hrs Christianburg Wismar secondary take on Linden Foundation Secondary.