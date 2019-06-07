Reinstated Chronicle GM back at work

Sherod Duncan was on his first day back at work yesterday, since being reinstated at the Guyana Chronicle – Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) – as Publisher and General Manager.

This comes after related correspondence between GNNL Board Chair, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. The Prime Minister had given instructions to the Board to have Duncan reinstated.

Duncan had been dismissed by the company’s Board of Directors in April after an audit report found over 20 transactions that did not follow financial regulations.

The letter from PM Nagamootoo has resulted in the matter becoming a public spat, with reports that a number of board have quit and several staff members are threatening to resign.

In a letter dated May 31 from Nagamootoo to Chandan-Edmond, the Chairperson was accused of deliberately misleading the PM’s office that the decision to sack Duncan came from a vote of the Board.

However, in insisting that the proper procedures were followed in terminating the services of Duncan, Chandan-Edmond, took umbrage to the idea that her professionalism and that of her Board were being questioned.

Nagamootoo’s letter resulted in the resignation of three board members, including Chandan-Edmond. Directors Mervyn Williams, Aaron Fraser and Hilbert Foster also reportedly resigned their posts.

News reaching this publication indicates that some of the staff members at the Guyana Chronicle stayed home because they don’t want to work under Duncan.

It doesn’t stop there. Kaieteur News understands that an appeal is being made to President David Granger to intervene.

A petition making the rounds is addressed to the President, and it states, “We are asking that you review the appointment of Duncan on our behalf, and that this decision be swiftly dealt with, even as we keep in mind that you have a busy schedule to manage the affairs of the State.”

The letter referred to the matter as “critical”.