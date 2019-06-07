Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
The second edition of the ExxonM
obil U14 Schools football tournament will gain a boost from Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under its Pepsi Brand.
During a press conference yesterday, Brand Executive Larry Wills explained that the company is more than happy to sponsor events of this nature.
Wills said, “For the second year running, DDL under the Pepsi brand is proud to be a sponsor of the ExxonMobil U-14 schools football tournament.”
“We were Happy with the way it was executed last year and the decision to sponsor again was easy for us,” he added.
Speaking on behalf of the Petra organisation, Co-director Troy Mendonca, believes that apart from plugging money directly into the tournament, DDL is also producing another spin off benefit.
“DDL and Pepsi’s contribution to this tournament is geared towards developing the youth, giving them a chance to play football at a level where there was not football a few years ago.”
In saying a special thank you to DLL and Willis, Mendonca added that the organisation is hoping that this tournament has a bigger impact than the 2018 edition.
The tournament is set to begin next Saturday at the Ministry Of Education ground with a March Past from 10:00hrs.
Jun 07, 2019The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
