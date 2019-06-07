Monique’s Caring Hands to offer financial assistance to students at city schools

Several city schools will benefit greatly as the Monique Caring Hands, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) readies to offer financial assistance to students sitting CXC examinations.

According to CEO, Dawn Stewart, some forty students (20 males and 20 females) will be selected from schools in Georgetown and given financial aid to cover expenses for five CXC subjects. This comes as part of the entity’s ongoing drive to give back to society and further affirm its mandate to offer assistance for worthy causes.

Schools already highlighted to benefit are The Bishops’ High, Queen’s College, Tutorial High, Brickdam Secondary and many others.

Monique’s Caring Hands, the local branch of Caribbean People International Collective Inc. (CPIC) in the United States is located at Lot 18 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, and was born mainly out of a need to assist those suffering with HIV/AIDS. The centre is named after Monique Gildarhie, a Guyanese woman who died in 2002 from AIDS. CPIC was established in 1999.

Monique’s offers support centre programmes designed to meet the “unique” needs of families infected with or affected by HIV/AIDS, suicide prevention, domestic violence, child abuse, human trafficking, poverty and dysfunctional families.

The intention is to increase the number of persons who receive voluntary HIV counselling and testing among sexually active persons and pregnant women, while at the same time promoting abstinence, condom use and monogamous relationships.

A second goal is to ensure behavioral changes through culturally based training, addressing social issues.

The entity also runs a sister project called the International Youth Summit, which deals with issues like peer counselling, condom use incentive plan, behavioral care model incentive plan, women/men health and support care, and others.

Added to that, the organisation also offers assistance to persons pursuing educative attainment.