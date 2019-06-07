Missing Canje man drowned

The 43-year-old man whose body was fished out of the Canje Creek on Wednesday died by drowning. A post mortem confirmed the cause of death.

Mohan Parbhudyal, of 44 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, went missing on Monday after he left his home for his usual morning b

ath in the Canje Creek. Parbhudyal’s wife, whom he separated from some time ago, told Kaieteur News that her husband was an excellent swimmer, and he would routinely venture out early to the creek to have a bath, but on Monday when he left, he never returned.

“He does normally go river every day, sometime three times a day. The day when he disappear, me bin gone work and he bin gone creek side, but when me come home, me neighbour tell me how me husband nah come home from work, but I nah really tek it serious, because me and he don’t live together, and not knowing that he disappear,” Rekha Munisar said.

She explained that they received the message from some men who spotted the body floating in the creek. His body was already in a state of decomposition. The post mortem was done on the day the body was found (Wednesday) and he was buried yesterday due to the state it was in.