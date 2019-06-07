Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Missing Canje man drowned

Jun 07, 2019 News 0

The 43-year-old man whose body was fished out of the Canje Creek on Wednesday died by drowning. A post mortem confirmed the cause of death.
Mohan Parbhudyal, of 44 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, went missing on Monday after he left his home for his usual morning b

Dead: Mohan Parbhudyal

ath in the Canje Creek. Parbhudyal’s wife, whom he separated from some time ago, told Kaieteur News that her husband was an excellent swimmer, and he would routinely venture out early to the creek to have a bath, but on Monday when he left, he never returned.
“He does normally go river every day, sometime three times a day. The day when he disappear, me bin gone work and he bin gone creek side, but when me come home, me neighbour tell me how me husband nah come home from work, but I nah really tek it serious, because me and he don’t live together, and not knowing that he disappear,” Rekha Munisar said.
She explained that they received the message from some men who spotted the body floating in the creek. His body was already in a state of decomposition. The post mortem was done on the day the body was found (Wednesday) and he was buried yesterday due to the state it was in.

More in this category

Sports

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional...

Jun 07, 2019

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
Read More
Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Jun 07, 2019

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table...

Jun 07, 2019

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire...

Jun 07, 2019

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Jun 07, 2019

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds rehabilitated − Queenstown and six other community grounds and building under construction

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds...

Jun 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019