Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Georgetown, Guyana – Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Mrs. Simona Charles-Broomes, this morning, in collabo

ration with GAICO Construction Incorporated, presented a quantity of table tennis equipment to the students and teachers of the Valmiki Vidyalaya High School, Peter Rose Street, Queenstown, Georgetown. The Minister presented the items in fulfillment of a promise she made to the students during her visit to the school for their Youth Week activities. Additionally, at the school’s request, Minister Broomes has facilitated a visit from Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe to interact with the students on topics relative to Guyana’s emerging oil sector. The interaction has been planned for later on in the year.

During her interactions with the students, Minster Broomes again encouraged them to work hard and assured that the Government intends to deliver on its promises to the nation’s youth.

“I’m really serious and committed to our young people… and so today, I’m here to deliver because this process is what I believe in,” she said.

Minister Broomes also told the students she was pleased that they were engaged in sport, while pursuing their academic studies. Her gift of table tennis equipment included one table tennis table, several pairs of rackets and several balls.

The Minister then expressed gratitude to Mr. Komal Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAICO Construction for his continued support of endeavours that benefit youth.

“Mr. Komal Singh is a great humanitarian, and I want to salute him for making this table tennis board possible…. Any investment in our young people is a direct impartation of the development of this nation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Office Manager of GAICO Construction, Ms. Champa Maraj who spoke on behalf of the CEO, said GAICO is pleased to partner with Minster Charles-Broomes and it has always supported education initiatives. “GAICO Construction Inc., is always in favour of education, personal upbringing and recreational facilities… and we are pleased to be part of today’s presentation,” she said.

Recently, the company also teamed up with Minister Broomes to hire three young men from the New Mosque Masjid in Alexander Village following her interactions with the youth there.

Ms. Maraj also signaled the company’s willingness to continue to support the school’s programmes.

Additionally, Sports Officer of the Valmiki Vidyalaya High School, Mr. Narendra Persaud, said the school appreciated the Minister’s interest and support of the school. “I would like to thank you, Minster, on behalf of the Sports Society for taking the time to come. We know that you are a busy person… and I can assure you that we will take good care of it,” he said.

Deputy Headmaster at the school, Mr. Yogesh Mathoo also expressed his appreciation to both the Minister and the company for the donation.