Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM
Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus have thrown their support behind Mark Wiltshire for the staging of a dominoes comp
etition and family fun day on Sunday at Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.
The entity has sponsored the trophy for the tournament which is set to commence at 13:30hrs; entrance fee is $10,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, the runner up $100,000 and third place $75,000; the Most Valuable Player will take home $10,000.
All Prizes are guaranteed and teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.
Jun 07, 2019The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
