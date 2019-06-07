Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Jun 07, 2019 Sports 0

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus have thrown their support behind Mark Wiltshire for the staging of a dominoes comp

Mark Wiltshire (left) accepts the trophy from Mark Reid.

etition and family fun day on Sunday at Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.
The entity has sponsored the trophy for the tournament which is set to commence at 13:30hrs; entrance fee is $10,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, the runner up $100,000 and third place $75,000; the Most Valuable Player will take home $10,000.
All Prizes are guaranteed and teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.

More in this category

Sports

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional...

Jun 07, 2019

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
Read More
Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Jun 07, 2019

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table...

Jun 07, 2019

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire...

Jun 07, 2019

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Jun 07, 2019

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds rehabilitated − Queenstown and six other community grounds and building under construction

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds...

Jun 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019