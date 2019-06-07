Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus have thrown their support behind Mark Wiltshire for the staging of a dominoes comp

etition and family fun day on Sunday at Georgetown Cricket Club, Bourda.

The entity has sponsored the trophy for the tournament which is set to commence at 13:30hrs; entrance fee is $10,000. The winning team will take home a trophy and $200,000, the runner up $100,000 and third place $75,000; the Most Valuable Player will take home $10,000.

All Prizes are guaranteed and teams are asked to be on time to facilitate a prompt start.