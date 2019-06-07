Lights for Henrietta Housing Scheme

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, with responsibility for Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley has assured resid

ents of Henrietta Housing Scheme that she will assist in making their community ‘shine bright’.

Following multiple requests made during a community meeting at the CV Nunes Primary on May 29, Minister Sarabo-Halley emphasised the importance of street lights.

The Minister noted that while she, “cannot commit that you [residents] will become a city [overnight], we will have some streetlights here [Henrietta]. We will work towards that”.

Maxine Stewart, a resident, was one of many that highlighted this issue. She explained that without streetlights, the lives of residents are at stake since incidents can take place.

Stewart noted that while only a few areas within the community are without such lights, she hopes that persons can walk about the community during the night without fear. She added that proper rehabilitation works for the slated roads within those areas will also need to be considered.

According to the Public Service Minister, relevant stakeholders will be contacted to aid in achieving the residents’ vision as soon as possible. She also urged residents to assist in their community development in any form, as a way of fast-tracking this much-needed implementation. (DPI)