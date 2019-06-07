Jagdeo, Robert and Donald own oil blocks but not in dem name

People does duck and do things. If dem get through, dem does wipe dem mouth and walk away. People accustom to dat because dem see dat happening nuff times.

Even in life, dem does see it. Nuff women had problem finding de man who get dem pregnant.

Dat does happen wid de government. Dem have people in de government who does do nuff things in secret. When dem get away wid it, people does pocket deh money and smile. De only time people does suspect something wrong is when dem see a man suddenly get a mansion and nuff cars.

But dem got people who does do things and de only time people does hear dem mouth is when somebody find out and talk. Dat is wha happen when de Waterfalls paper expose de deal Donald cut wid de Canje and de Kaieteur oil blocks.

Dem boys seh de deal was in secret and it was illegal. Some people who don’t know nutten bout oil, who never dig a water well and who barely had a bank account get de blocks.

Dat thing mek dem boys get so vex dat dem talk bout it fuh days. Dem plan to talk about fuh de rest of dem life.

It ain’t only stink to high heaven, it stink way past heaven.

Donald decide to respond. He seh he didn’t know nutten bout oil when he sign off de two blocks fuh nutten. Dem boys seh he couldn’t know because he didn’t even know he was president.

Jagdeo is de one who tell him what to do, where to sign and what to sign. De people who get dem blocks, when dem boys check, is people who is friends wid Jagdeo, Robert, de Minister, and Donald.

Dem remove de nation’s wealth and property and put it in de hands of people who parading demselves because dem is now de landlords.

Dem even start renting, dem sell a portion and collect more money dat can pay off all of Guyana’s debt.

Dem boys certain de people who holding Kaieteur and Canje blocks fronting fuh Jagdeo, Robert and Donald.

Talk half and watch how de coalition quiet.