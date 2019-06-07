Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Green State Development Strategy ‘good for Guyana’ …will promote ‘green’ ventures, protect natural resources – Environment Dept. Director

Jun 07, 2019 News 0

Director of the Department of the Environment, Ndibi Schwiers, yesterday morning, lauded the Green State Development St

President David Granger (left) shares a light moment with Ms. Ndibi Schwiers (centre), Director, Department of Environment, yesterday morning, as Dr. Shamdeo Persaud (right), Chief Medical Officer looks on. Also in photo is Ms. Mikiko Tanaka, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana.

rategy (GSDS) as a model that “is good for Guyana” as it will allow stakeholders to diversify the economy and foster sustainable investment opportunities that will protect the natural resources and environment.
Schwiers was at the time delivering remarks at a programme hosted by the Department to commemorate World Environment Day 2019. The event was held in the Baridi Benab, State House.
“The Green State Development [Strategy] Vision: 2040 offers us that confidence. It not only aims to foster sustained economic growth that is low carbon and resilient, but importantly, it seeks to include inclusivity by fostering social cohesion, ensuring good governance and by protecting our rich natural resources. In a nutshell, this document is one that is good for Guyana,” Schwiers said.
In her remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka shared similar sentiments. Ms. Tanaka hailed Guyana’s undertaking of the GSDS and indicated that the United Nations is willing to partner with the Government and civil society to ensure the success of the strategy.
“The UN system will support the implementation of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS). We would like in particular, to work with the Government and interested partners to address interconnected SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] issues affecting the most vulnerable and marginalised population groups. For example, in the context of World Environment Day, we would like to support policy making and public-private investment to generate decent, ‘green’ jobs at scale for youth and women from difficult environments,” Tanaka said.
Speaking on this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Air Pollution”, Ministry of Public Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud said although Guyana has a large amount of fresh air, the medical system has still been observing persons with health challenges that are related to environmental pollutants. However, he referenced the Tobacco Control Bill as an example of the progressive strides Guyana has made to control environmental pollutants.
Dr. Persaud said, “I think Guyana has stood out as one of the countries around the Caribbean with the most comprehensive tobacco control bills in this Region and we are looking forward to really making Guyana a healthy place.”
President David Granger, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon and students from several city schools also attended the event.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional...

Jun 07, 2019

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
Read More
Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Jun 07, 2019

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table...

Jun 07, 2019

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire...

Jun 07, 2019

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Jun 07, 2019

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds rehabilitated − Queenstown and six other community grounds and building under construction

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds...

Jun 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019