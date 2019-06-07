Green State Development Strategy ‘good for Guyana’ …will promote ‘green’ ventures, protect natural resources – Environment Dept. Director

Director of the Department of the Environment, Ndibi Schwiers, yesterday morning, lauded the Green State Development St

rategy (GSDS) as a model that “is good for Guyana” as it will allow stakeholders to diversify the economy and foster sustainable investment opportunities that will protect the natural resources and environment.

Schwiers was at the time delivering remarks at a programme hosted by the Department to commemorate World Environment Day 2019. The event was held in the Baridi Benab, State House.

“The Green State Development [Strategy] Vision: 2040 offers us that confidence. It not only aims to foster sustained economic growth that is low carbon and resilient, but importantly, it seeks to include inclusivity by fostering social cohesion, ensuring good governance and by protecting our rich natural resources. In a nutshell, this document is one that is good for Guyana,” Schwiers said.

In her remarks, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Mikiko Tanaka shared similar sentiments. Ms. Tanaka hailed Guyana’s undertaking of the GSDS and indicated that the United Nations is willing to partner with the Government and civil society to ensure the success of the strategy.

“The UN system will support the implementation of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS). We would like in particular, to work with the Government and interested partners to address interconnected SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals] issues affecting the most vulnerable and marginalised population groups. For example, in the context of World Environment Day, we would like to support policy making and public-private investment to generate decent, ‘green’ jobs at scale for youth and women from difficult environments,” Tanaka said.

Speaking on this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Air Pollution”, Ministry of Public Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud said although Guyana has a large amount of fresh air, the medical system has still been observing persons with health challenges that are related to environmental pollutants. However, he referenced the Tobacco Control Bill as an example of the progressive strides Guyana has made to control environmental pollutants.

Dr. Persaud said, “I think Guyana has stood out as one of the countries around the Caribbean with the most comprehensive tobacco control bills in this Region and we are looking forward to really making Guyana a healthy place.”

President David Granger, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon and students from several city schools also attended the event.