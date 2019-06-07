Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“G3” building in Diamond badly damaged in midday blaze -residents chide Fire Dept.

Jun 07, 2019 News 0

One of the most notable landmarks in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was badly damaged by fire yesterday, but firefighters manag

The remains of “G3” from above and at ground level yesterday.

ed to contain the blaze to the upper section.
The “G3” building, as it is known, houses several businesses including a bar, gym, Western Union, the Essential Care Pharmacy and a branch of Hand-In-Hand Insurance.
The midday blaze snarled traffic on a normally busy Diamond Access Road, highlighting the limited capacity of the country’s infrastructure in one of the country’s biggest housing areas.
The building is said to be owned by Meera “Gaitree” Mookram, sister of the owners of the popular M&M Snackettes.
According to her relatives, from all indications, the fire started in the attic of the three-storey building, which was built about eight years ago.
Mookram is said to be overseas.
There were criticisms about the firefighting yesterday with residents pointing out that a fire station is located about a block away, but the few personnel that came seem ill-equipped and had trouble getting water for the lone tender.
In fact, a fire engine from the Guyana Prison Service at Timehri had to lend backup.
According to Deonarine Etwaroo, a representative of the pharmacy, he received a call around 11am, and when he came, t

Essential Care Pharmacy’s representative, Deonarine Etwaroo, talks to the media

here was no water being used to douse the flames that were leaping out through the roof and windows.
By then, the police were busy diverting traffic, which had backed up, through an adjacent street.
“A truck came with water from Timehri and that saved us,” an upset Etwaroo said.
Essential Care has been at “G3” for seven years.
The official said that in all likelihood while the fire would not have reached his pharmacy, the water damage was considerable.
Admitting that it is a setback, Etwaroo said that many depended on his pharmacy for medication.
He has 12 staffers.
“You know what one of my staffers told me? A fireman asked for a key. How a fireman can ask for a key? You have to break what you have to break and do what you have to do upstairs.
It is sad. You interview anybody out there and they will tell you how long they (firemen) take with the water. That truck from Timehri save us!”

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional...

Jun 07, 2019

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
Read More
Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Jun 07, 2019

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table...

Jun 07, 2019

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire...

Jun 07, 2019

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Jun 07, 2019

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds rehabilitated − Queenstown and six other community grounds and building under construction

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds...

Jun 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019