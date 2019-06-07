“G3” building in Diamond badly damaged in midday blaze -residents chide Fire Dept.

One of the most notable landmarks in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was badly damaged by fire yesterday, but firefighters manag

ed to contain the blaze to the upper section.

The “G3” building, as it is known, houses several businesses including a bar, gym, Western Union, the Essential Care Pharmacy and a branch of Hand-In-Hand Insurance.

The midday blaze snarled traffic on a normally busy Diamond Access Road, highlighting the limited capacity of the country’s infrastructure in one of the country’s biggest housing areas.

The building is said to be owned by Meera “Gaitree” Mookram, sister of the owners of the popular M&M Snackettes.

According to her relatives, from all indications, the fire started in the attic of the three-storey building, which was built about eight years ago.

Mookram is said to be overseas.

There were criticisms about the firefighting yesterday with residents pointing out that a fire station is located about a block away, but the few personnel that came seem ill-equipped and had trouble getting water for the lone tender.

In fact, a fire engine from the Guyana Prison Service at Timehri had to lend backup.

According to Deonarine Etwaroo, a representative of the pharmacy, he received a call around 11am, and when he came, t

here was no water being used to douse the flames that were leaping out through the roof and windows.

By then, the police were busy diverting traffic, which had backed up, through an adjacent street.

“A truck came with water from Timehri and that saved us,” an upset Etwaroo said.

Essential Care has been at “G3” for seven years.

The official said that in all likelihood while the fire would not have reached his pharmacy, the water damage was considerable.

Admitting that it is a setback, Etwaroo said that many depended on his pharmacy for medication.

He has 12 staffers.

“You know what one of my staffers told me? A fireman asked for a key. How a fireman can ask for a key? You have to break what you have to break and do what you have to do upstairs.

It is sad. You interview anybody out there and they will tell you how long they (firemen) take with the water. That truck from Timehri save us!”