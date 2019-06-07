Four more witnesses to take stand in fraud trial

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh is expected to call four more witnesses in the matter of Carole Chester. The 50-year-old, who was an advisor to a former Mayor of Linden, is accused of defrauding a man of $960,000, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to get him a house lot.

Chester, of 1893 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where her trial is ongoing.

She denied the charge which alleged that, between August 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, at Georgetown, she obtained $960,000 from Ryan Ferrier, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to obtain a house lot for him, knowing same to be false.

The prosecutor will call the remaining witnesses to the stand. The magistrate then adjourned the matter until June 14.

According to the facts of the charge, Ferrier and Chester are known to each other. The court heard that during the months of August and September 2018, Ferrier went to Chester’s home and asked her if she could help him obtain a house lot, since he had applied to the Housing Ministry and was not getting any response.

The woman allegedly agreed. The court heard Chester later contacted Ferrier and told him that she has someone who has a house lot and he agreed to pay her the money.

Ferrier later found out that the transaction was not above board and a report was made to the police. An investigation was conducted and Chester was later arrested and charged. Chester is currently on $50,000 bail.