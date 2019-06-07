Latest update June 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Four more witnesses to take stand in fraud trial

Jun 07, 2019 News 0

 

Carole Chester

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh is expected to call four more witnesses in the matter of Carole Chester. The 50-year-old, who was an advisor to a former Mayor of Linden, is accused of defrauding a man of $960,000, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to get him a house lot.
Chester, of 1893 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where her trial is ongoing.
She denied the charge which alleged that, between August 1, 2018 and September 30, 2018, at Georgetown, she obtained $960,000 from Ryan Ferrier, by falsely pretending that she was in a position to obtain a house lot for him, knowing same to be false.
The prosecutor will call the remaining witnesses to the stand. The magistrate then adjourned the matter until June 14.
According to the facts of the charge, Ferrier and Chester are known to each other. The court heard that during the months of August and September 2018, Ferrier went to Chester’s home and asked her if she could help him obtain a house lot, since he had applied to the Housing Ministry and was not getting any response.
The woman allegedly agreed. The court heard Chester later contacted Ferrier and told him that she has someone who has a house lot and he agreed to pay her the money.
Ferrier later found out that the transaction was not above board and a report was made to the police. An investigation was conducted and Chester was later arrested and charged. Chester is currently on $50,000 bail.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional Schools Championship Mackenzie High face Linden Foundation, Linden Technical Institute tackle Wisburg

YBG donates winner’s trophy and $100,000 for Linden Regional...

Jun 07, 2019

The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) organization has donated the winners’ trophy and $100,000 for the staging of the Linden Regional Conference Schools basketball championship which bounces off this...
Read More
Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Pepsi rejoins ExxonMobil U-14 schools football

Jun 07, 2019

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table tennis gear to Valmiki Vidyalaya High School

Minister Broomes, GAICO Construction donate table...

Jun 07, 2019

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Lodges Kyk-over-al and Frenaeus back Wiltshire...

Jun 07, 2019

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Gold is Money claim Ivanoff Vodka Dominoes title

Jun 07, 2019

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds rehabilitated − Queenstown and six other community grounds and building under construction

Essequibo youths score big as several grounds...

Jun 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Politics and the economy

    The “low-intensity civil war” which has existed between the PPPC and the PNCR since 1957 has created the illusion... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019