EPA issues cease order to Brazilian company which caused natural gas eruption

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a cease order to the Brazilian company that caused the eruption of natural gas in Kumaka Area, Barima Waini, Region One. This is according to Senior Response Officer of the Civil Defence Commission, Captain Salim October. The emission of natural gases, which occurred on Monday, has ceased.
Captain October related that the Brazilian company, which was drilling for water, had been operating in two different areas within the region without approval or the proper documentation. Measures are being put into place for water drilling companies to seek the requisite permission before commencing any private operations. The company was also ordered to ensure that the failed well sites are properly capped.
A hydrologist from the Hydromet office was today dispatched to the area to conduct a further assessment of the area.

New 2019