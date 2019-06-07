Auditors encounter difficulties accessing City Hall records

City Hall is currently undergoing a forensic audit as part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of I

nquiry (COI) into its operations. However, the auditors have encountered a number of bottlenecks in accessing the records needed to conduct the audit.

During a recent statutory meeting of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, Town Clerk (Ag) Sharon Harry-Munroe disclosed that the city administration has been cooperating with the Audit Office as that entity seeks to conduct a thorough audit of the books. It was noted; however, that some of the information requested has not been forthcoming.

Kaieteur News understands the information relates to the $200 million that was transferred to the M&CC for the restoration of Georgetown by December 31, 2016. The Council reported that capital works had spent $131.382 million on five projects, and $42.123 million for the purchase of office equipment and furniture – a total of $173.505 million.

Auditor General (AG) Deodat Sharma had reported that the payment vouchers and other related documents were not presented for audit examination. “We are not getting information since last year to now. I don’t want to preempt, so when we go in there, we are going to look at whatever they give us and then make a pronouncement,” said the AG in the report

Other projects to be assessed include Constabulary Training School $23.096 million; City Engineers building $13.594 million; Constabulary Headquarters building $12.921 million; Kitty Market: $60.121 million and the Albouystown Clinic $21.580 million.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ubraj Narine and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore engaged in discussions with officials of the Local Government Commission towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) and improving conditions of work for staff at City Hall.

While the details of the meeting have not been revealed, Kaieteur News understands that the Mayor has met with senior officials of City Hall to discuss matters relating to their employment.

Mayor Narine had previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the work of some departments in the municipality. He has been exploring avenues in an effort to bring about an overall improvement in that regard.

On November 30, last, the CoI report was handed over by lone Commissioner Justice Cecil Kennard (ret’d) to Chairman of the Local Government Commission (LGC), Mortimer Mingo. The report had called for several senior officers to be terminated for their poor management of the affairs of the city; and that is where irregularities are found, criminal investigation and charges be laid against defaulting officers.