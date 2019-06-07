Attorney calls for Minister Ramjattan to testify in extradition hearing

Attorney-at-law Darren Wade is calling for the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, to testify as to why he is signing extradition requests by foreign states. This is after the attorney failed to secure bail for his client.

His client, Shawn Neblett, an ex-member of the Guyana Police Force, is before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on an extradition request related to a matter involving trafficking of narcotics through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

The hearing is being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. On the first occasion, the court heard that on February 2, 2017, the police had issued a wanted bulletin for Neblett in the United States.

However, much mention was not made to the court about the narcotics matter in the U.S. Attorney-at-law, Stacy Goodings, is representing the US Government in the matter.

She said that she had an indictment charge and an arrest warrant for Neblett. She also stated that Neblett had been evading the police, but was arrested in April last at Moleson Creek, Berbice, while illegally attempting to cross over to Suriname.

The attorney pleaded that based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the defendant should be remanded to prison, pending the hearing and determination of his extradition matter.

In contrast to what the attorney mentioned, Neblett told the court that he was not aware of any allegations against him for narcotics. He further stated that his client was in custody for eight days; however, as far as he knew, his attempt to travel to Suriname was being carried out legally.

In an attempt to secure bail for his client, Neblett’s attorney stated that he is a businessman from Lot 50 Fifth Avenue, Bartica. Attorney Wade told the court that he does not approve of the Minister’s actions to extradite a person, as that is more of a foreign matter. He added that currently there are social issues where persons of African descent are being targeted in the US, and as such, his client should not be released.

The attorney then called for the Minister to testify in the matter as to why he is signing extradition requests by foreign states.

Nevertheless, Wade’s application was denied and the matter was adjourned to June 19, when the trial into the matter is expected to commence.