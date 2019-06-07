Ann’s Grove youth gets eight years for manslaughter

Twenty-two year-old Simeon Pompey was yesterday sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court.

Pompey was originally arraigned for the murder of Sydney Errol Campbell called ‘Bakey’ of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara. The incident occurred on January 1, 2015.

Pompey was scheduled for trial before Justice Singh. However, the former accused opted to throw himself at the mercy of the Court when his matter came up for hearing yesterday.

In a plea of mitigation, Attorney- at- law, Nigel Hughes noted that his client is a young man who found himself in an unfortunate situation, which led to the death of his peer.

The lawyer noted that his client has been remorseful of his actions and utilised his time in prison to improve himself, academically. Pompey, 22, was incarcerated since 2015.

Hughes therefore petitioned the Court to have mercy in sentencing the young man; that he be afforded the opportunity to return to society and make a valuable contribution.

When he was given a chance to respond, Pompey apologised to the relatives of the deceased, seated in the gallery of courtroom.

“I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me, and the relationship that our families once had can somehow be repaired,” Pompey said, adding that it was never his intention to fatally injure Campbell.

In accepting the plea, Justice Singh told Pompey that he was impressed by what he has been doing with his life since the incident.

Further, Justice Singh said by taking responsibility for his actions, Pompey had indicated that he was ready to move forward with his life.

“You have been doing well so far, so keep up the good work and good luck,” the Judge told the former accused after sentencing him to eight years for the crime.

Earlier, in presenting the case, State Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohamed related to the court that Shondell Jones told police that on the night of December 31, 2014, she and her brother, Sydney, went to a Chinese shop at Clonbrook, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, to buy food.

The woman said as they were making their way back home, they were approached by Pompey and another man who were on a bicycle.

According to her, Pompey jumped off the bicycle and stabbed her brother to his left side chest saying, “Let this thing done from today. Thereafter, the sister said that the other man picked up a brick and pelted her brother. She said that her brother fell onto the ground and Pompey approached him and chucked him again saying, “Let this thing done from today.” Her brother later succumbed.