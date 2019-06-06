Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toilet repairs force school closure at St. Ignatius

Jun 06, 2019 News 0

Despite early budgets, the St. Ignatius Secondary School in Region Nine is closed for three days to facilitate upgrading and repairs to its sanitary blocks.
Numerous concerned parents voiced their concerns on the closure of the institution, noting that the works should have been done during the school holidays.
One parent said that the closure is a breach of the rights of the child and reflects gross negligence by the Regional Administration.

 

More in this category

Sports

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Jun 06, 2019

Local Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upco ming Round of the National Drag Racing Championship. The second round of the...
Read More
TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

Jun 06, 2019

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools Basketball Action starts tomorrow with double header at MHS court

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools...

Jun 06, 2019

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two friendly internationals ahead of Gold Cup

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two...

Jun 06, 2019

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay confident in wake of Corona Final

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay...

Jun 06, 2019

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019