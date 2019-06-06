Toilet repairs force school closure at St. Ignatius

Despite early budgets, the St. Ignatius Secondary School in Region Nine is closed for three days to facilitate upgrading and re pairs to its sanitary blocks.

Numerous concerned parents voiced their concerns on the closure of the institution, noting that the works should have been done during the school holidays.

One parent said that the closure is a breach of the rights of the child and reflects gross negligence by the Regional Administration.