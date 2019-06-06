Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Salt fish thief sent to prison

Jun 06, 2019 News 0

An unrepresented man was yesterday sentenced to a prison term when after he appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Shawn Roberts

Shawn Roberts, 45, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty. He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and offered to explain the reason for his actions.
Last Tuesday, at the Georgetown Ferry Stelling, Brickdam, Roberts stole a quantity of salt-fish, carrots and ground provision from Janelle Jupiter.
In Roberts’s explanation he told the court that he was involved in an accident and after leaving the hospital he decided to steal the items listed in the charge to pay for his medical treatment. He said that he only received petty cash for the items.
Police prosecutor Seon Blackman stated that on the day in question Jupiter, a market vendor who sells goods and other items at the Ferry Stelling Brickdam, was at her stall tending to a customer. Roberts who was also at her stall took the items and made good his escape.
The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of Roberts who was charged for the offence.
Principal Magistrate Mc Gusty after listening to the facts and the defendant’s explanation sentenced Roberts to six months’ imprisonment.

 

More in this category

Sports

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Jun 06, 2019

Local Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upco ming Round of the National Drag Racing Championship. The second round of the...
Read More
TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

Jun 06, 2019

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools Basketball Action starts tomorrow with double header at MHS court

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools...

Jun 06, 2019

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two friendly internationals ahead of Gold Cup

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two...

Jun 06, 2019

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay confident in wake of Corona Final

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay...

Jun 06, 2019

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019