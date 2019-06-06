Salt fish thief sent to prison

An unrepresented man was yesterday sentenced to a prison term when after he appeared before a City Magistrate to answer to a simple larceny charge.

Shawn Roberts, 45, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty. He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and offered to explain the reason for his actions.

Last Tuesday, at the Georgetown Ferry Stelling, Brickdam, Roberts stole a quantity of salt-fish, carrots and ground provision from Janelle Jupiter.

In Roberts’s explanation he told the court that he was involved in an accident and after leaving the hospital he decided to steal the items listed in the charge to pay for his medical treatment. He said that he only received petty cash for the items.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman stated that on the day in question Jupiter, a market vendor who sells goods and other items at the Ferry Stelling Brickdam, was at her stall tending to a customer. Roberts who was also at her stall took the items and made good his escape.

The matter was then reported and an investigation was launched leading to the arrest of Roberts who was charged for the offence.

Principal Magistrate Mc Gusty after listening to the facts and the defendant’s explanation sentenced Roberts to six months’ imprisonment.