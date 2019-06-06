Run when you see a man riding

Anybody who riding a bicycle or a motorcycle is a scamp. Nuff of dem riding about de place just looking to see wha dem can snatch. Dem boys see a lady walking down Ogle road; she was going home.

These days almost every house got a camera suh people can see wha happening in dem neighbourhood. That is how dem boys see when de motorbike rider snatch de woman purse. It look like if he was eyeing she up.

De funny thing is if she had de purse over she left shoulder he couldn’t snatch. Now he gone wid whatever small change she had and all she important documents like bank card, ID card and things like that.

When these things happen, de police don’t deh round and de people don’t report. That is why de police quick to report how crime down.

Is de same thing de odda day. An old man walking pun de road; three healthy young men ride up. When dem reach de man dem jump off de bike and surround de man, push dem hand in he pocket. If dem get a Granger dem get nuff. Then dem cuff de old man in he face.

Is that same thing mek de one from Leopold Street get shoot. He ride he bike and he see two trainee nurse walking. He jump off to rob dem. De police come up and when dem done arrest him he think he can jump out de vehicle and run away. He live to tell de tale.

GPL thiefing, too. But nobody not arresting de company. People paying dem light bill. If dem miss de lights getting cut off. Now de people who get cut off laughing at dem who pay and ain’t get cut off. All of dem in de same boat. Dem don’t have no lights. GPL disconnecting who pay and who ain’t pay. De only difference is that one of dem don’t have to pay reconnection fee.

De funny thing is that when month-end come and de light bill got to pay it no different from when you bun lights whole month.

Talk half and watch all who riding.