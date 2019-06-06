Regional Chairman credited with giving meaningful attention to Moblissa

Meaningful projects and programmes are being implemented in Moblissa and Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, has been given the credit.

Lauding the efforts of the Regional Chairman, during an interview, was Chairman of the Moblissa Community Development Council, Pastor Arthur Reynolds. He spoke of the tireless work and contributions of the Regional Chairman.

In fact it is Reynolds hope that others at the level of government, and other stakeholders too, would follow suit since Moblissa is in dire need of holistic development to create employment and foster development.

The Chairman of the Community Development Council said too, that while there continues to be talk about development within his community from various persons and agencies, he is very impressed that the Regional Chairman, backed by his council, has not been taking Moblissa for granted.

“At the present moment we have some talk from government that they would be establishing an internet hub in Moblissa. They are trying to get the internet hub moving so that young people can access it because we are in the ICT age.

“We have also been promised repaired roads and these are all projects coming on stream, and will most likely bring the kind of development that we are looking for, but we are just waiting to see them become a reality. But we are hopeful,” said Reynolds.

The CDC chairman said that residents are somewhat reluctant to embrace the promises being made, noting that over the past several years numerous promises were made but were never fulfilled. Reynolds went on to note that while he is cognisant that the country has new leadership, residents are still desirous of seeing certain things put in place irrespective of their political affiliation.

“We have the farmers co-op which we are seeking to push and the fact that farmers are prepared to come together so as to advance their development, tells me that there is certainly development.

“However, with development comes the roads, water and light, among other things and we are very happy within the community but frankly, we still remain hopeful that more can certainly be done,” he said.

According to the CDC Chairman, the most common challenge facing the residents relates to employment. He pointed out that in years gone by the community was serf sufficient which resulted in a very low rate of unemployment unlike what currently obtains.

“Because of the fact that there are no jobs in Moblissa, the youths are forced to either stay and hang around or seek employment out of the community.

“Years ago you had livestock development from LIDCO and because of this many of the youths, their fathers worked there. Unfortunately, what we are seeing today is a high level of migration after they complete secondary school,” the CDC Chair noted.

“The reality is that if the youths can see their community being developed with increased job opportunities, while some may still migrate, I firmly believe that a lot of them would stay. As a matter of fact with a lot of talk about development coming to the area, my son who had told me that he will not stay, is seeking to return,” the CDC Chair shared.

It is Reynolds expressed hope that Moblissa, which was once a prominent milk production locale, will return to its productive days. It is his desire too, to see increased interest and investment from various stakeholders so as to provide the required employment to the youths of the community.

However, with the numerous initiatives being introduced by the Regional Chairman, Reynolds said that he and the residents are confident that the community can return to its once glorious days.