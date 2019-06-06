Neonatal Nursing to Be Approved as Degree Programme by June—Dr. Emanuel Cummings

The University of Guyana (UG) currently has a Neonatal Nursing Programme which is currently being offered as a Diploma pr

ogramme. However application has been made for the programme to be upgraded to a Bachelor’s Degree programme.

Dr. Emanuel Cummings said, “The programme was recently approved as a degree one but it needs to go before the Academic Board at the UG. We are looking to have it rolled out by the end of June.”

The programme is supposed to be delivered by the Institute of Health Sciences which is the educational arm of the GPHC, in collaboration with the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Guyana. It should run for two years, provided that the applicant has at least one year post graduates experience.

He went on to say that nurses in Neonatal Care will have an advantage, as they will already have the experience as well as reasonable knowledge about the subject matter being taught.

There are three factors that speak volumes about a country and they are all interlinked. These are Infant Mortality, Maternal Mortality and Life Expectancy.

The health of a mother contributes to the health status of the baby; therefore it also has an impact on the infant mortality rate, maternal mortality and life expectancy. Healthy mothers equal healthy babies, live moms and long life.

“Nurses spend a lot of time with the babies, so neonatal training is critical. We also have to look at how many die before the age of six. However over the past few years there have been significant improvements.”

Dr. Cummings said that Dr. Narendra Singh was instrumental in setting up the post graduate programme. He said he is excited and can’t stop thanking him.

He also wants to see the continued growth in Neonatal Units across Guyana. The government should build capacity to enable opportunities for the Neo Nurses.