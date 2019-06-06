Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Neonatal Nursing to Be Approved as Degree Programme by June—Dr. Emanuel Cummings

Jun 06, 2019 News 0

The University of Guyana (UG) currently has a Neonatal Nursing Programme which is currently being offered as a Diploma pr

Dr. Emanuel Cummings the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences UG.

ogramme. However application has been made for the programme to be upgraded to a Bachelor’s Degree programme.
Dr. Emanuel Cummings said, “The programme was recently approved as a degree one but it needs to go before the Academic Board at the UG. We are looking to have it rolled out by the end of June.”
The programme is supposed to be delivered by the Institute of Health Sciences which is the educational arm of the GPHC, in collaboration with the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Guyana. It should run for two years, provided that the applicant has at least one year post graduates experience.
He went on to say that nurses in Neonatal Care will have an advantage, as they will already have the experience as well as reasonable knowledge about the subject matter being taught.
There are three factors that speak volumes about a country and they are all interlinked. These are Infant Mortality, Maternal Mortality and Life Expectancy.
The health of a mother contributes to the health status of the baby; therefore it also has an impact on the infant mortality rate, maternal mortality and life expectancy. Healthy mothers equal healthy babies, live moms and long life.
“Nurses spend a lot of time with the babies, so neonatal training is critical. We also have to look at how many die before the age of six. However over the past few years there have been significant improvements.”
Dr. Cummings said that Dr. Narendra Singh was instrumental in setting up the post graduate programme. He said he is excited and can’t stop thanking him.
He also wants to see the continued growth in Neonatal Units across Guyana. The government should build capacity to enable opportunities for the Neo Nurses.

 

More in this category

Sports

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Windjammer joins sponsorship team for Drag Racing round two

Jun 06, 2019

Local Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upco ming Round of the National Drag Racing Championship. The second round of the...
Read More
TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

TTBA sanctions top boxer Michael Alexander

Jun 06, 2019

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools Basketball Action starts tomorrow with double header at MHS court

LABA organised YBG Linden Regional U-19 Schools...

Jun 06, 2019

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two friendly internationals ahead of Gold Cup

Guyana face Bermuda today in first of two...

Jun 06, 2019

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay confident in wake of Corona Final

Corona Futsal Final Back Circle, Tiger Bay...

Jun 06, 2019

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg Paiwomak Warriors, Kanuku Harpies (male); Guyana Rush Saints, Paiwomak Warriors post wins

GFF/RFA Champions League – Semis First leg...

Jun 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019