Man to go on trial for murder of Ann’s Grove youth

Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Simeon Pompey pleaded not guilty to a murder indictment when he appeared on Tuesday before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Co
urt in Demerara following the empanelling of a 12-member jury.
According to the indictment against him, on January1, 2015 in the county of Demerara, he murdered Sydney Errol Campbell called ‘Bakey’ of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
His trial commences this morning.
The State is being represented by Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohamed. It is the state’s case that Shondell Jones told police that on the night of December 31, 2014, she and her brother, Sydney, went to a Chinese shop at Clonbrook, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara to buy food.
The woman said as they were making their way back home, they were approached by Simeon and another man who were both on a bicycle.
According to her, Simeon jumped off the bicycle and stabbed her brother to his left side chest saying, “Let this thing done from today. Thereafter, the sister said that the other man picked up a brick and pelted her brother. She said that her brother fell onto the ground and Simeon approached him and chucked him again saying, “Let this thing done from today.” Her brother later succumbed.
The murder accused is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Ashley Henry and Ronald Daniels.
Jun 06, 2019Local Hotel and Restaurant Windjammer International Cuisine and comfort Inn has joined the sponsorship team for the upco ming Round of the National Drag Racing Championship. The second round of the...
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 06, 2019
Jun 05, 2019
I have known man and wife attorneys, Geeta Chandan and Joel Edmond, a long time now. They were both my students at UG. After... more
The political parties and coalitions which have traditionally administered Guyana have looked for the right persons in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Edward Seaga was a great Jamaican patriot, well-deserving of the many tributes that have been paid... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]