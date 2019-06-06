Latest update June 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Man to go on trial for murder of Ann’s Grove youth

Simeon Pompey pleaded not guilty to a murder indictment when he appeared on Tuesday before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Co

MURDER ACCUSED: Simeon Pompey

urt in Demerara following the empanelling of a 12-member jury.
According to the indictment against him, on January1, 2015 in the county of Demerara, he murdered Sydney Errol Campbell called ‘Bakey’ of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
His trial commences this morning.
The State is being represented by Prosecutors Tuanna Hardy, Abigail Gibbs and Teriq Mohamed. It is the state’s case that Shondell Jones told police that on the night of December 31, 2014, she and her brother, Sydney, went to a Chinese shop at Clonbrook, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara to buy food.
The woman said as they were making their way back home, they were approached by Simeon and another man who were both on a bicycle.
According to her, Simeon jumped off the bicycle and stabbed her brother to his left side chest saying, “Let this thing done from today. Thereafter, the sister said that the other man picked up a brick and pelted her brother. She said that her brother fell onto the ground and Simeon approached him and chucked him again saying, “Let this thing done from today.” Her brother later succumbed.
The murder accused is being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Nigel Hughes, Ashley Henry and Ronald Daniels.

