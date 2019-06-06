June session of Demerara criminal assizes sees… 174 sexual offences, 65 murders, 12 manslaughter cases

A startling 301 cases are listed to be heard at the June session of the Demerara criminal assizes, according to information rele ased by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The assizes opened on Tuesday, June 4 last. There are 174 cases for sexual offences, 65 for murder, 12 for manslaughter and 27 for attempt to commit murder.

There are other cases for grievous bodily harm, trafficking narcotics, abduction, obtaining money by false pretence, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery under-arms, conspiracy to commit murder, wrongful confinement for ransom and accessory after the fact, among others.

Justices Navindra Singh, Brassington Reynolds and Simone Morris-Ramlall have been rostered to preside in this session.

The cases for sexual offences include rape, sexual activity with a child under 16 years, sexual activity with a child family member, carnal knowledge of a girl under 15 years, buggery, incest by male, sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust, and others.

Among those to be tried for sexual offences include Muslim scholar Neezam Ali and former Bishops’ High School teacher, Coen Jackson. Earlier this year, Ali was sentenced to 45 years’ imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of one of nine indictments for sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust and engaging in sexual penetration with an underage boy.

Meanwhile, Jackson is accused of having sexual contact with one of his underage students. The incident is said to have occurred at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, during December 2010 and May 2011.

One of the murder cases involves Kurt Erksine, Lennox Roberts and Fazeel Bacchus who are accused of the July 5, 2015 murder of businessman Ganesh Ramlall. There is also the murder case of Shawn Edinboro, Sean Collins and Michael Bishop who are alleged to have murdered taxi driver, Raphael Campbell, on or around January 2 and January 3, 2016.

Alan Sim Jr. is to be tried for accessory after the fact to murder. It is alleged that between November 23 and November 25, last, at Georgetown, Alan Sim Jr., received, comforted, maintained and relieved his father, Alan Sim Snr., after he murdered Melissa Skeete.

Former Policeman Leyon Lindo is to go on trial for conspiracy to commit murder. Between July 10 and 18, 2014, Lindo allegedly conspiring with murder accused Lennox ‘Two Colours’ Wayne to kill Mohamed F. Khan, a former businessman. Businessman Seon Stoll is charged for manslaughter over fatally shooting his friend Nafasie Edghill on April 29, 2016.

Facing charges for attempted murder are Curtis Vasconcellor, Orwyn Peters, Abdool Karim and several others

Meanwhile, Vickram Seubarran is to face a jury for trafficking a narcotic substance, while Shemroy Robertson and Caleb Caesar are to be tried for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. . Keith Doris, Burt Lancaster, Rolston Bharrat, Robert Bharrat, Travis Evans, John Sampson and Alex Williams are listed to go on trial for robbery under-arms.

Phillip Drepaul, Stravo Evans, Simeon Williams and Oliver Franklin are accused of abduction, while Frantz Prince is to be indicted for wrongful confinement for ransom.